From a Jean-Louis Gassée Apple hardware + software reality check; also see WWDC 2017 — Some Thoughts (Steven Sinofsky)
"The industry came to accept the idea Apple has one of the best, if not the best, silicon design team; the company just hired Esin Terzioglu, who oversaw the engineering organization of Qualcomm’s core communications chips business. By moving its smartphones and tablets — hardware and software together — into the 64-bit world, Apple built a moat that’s as dominant as Google’s superior Search, as unassailable as the aging Wintel dominion once was.Apple Silicon and Machine Learning – Monday Note
I think we might see another moat being built, this time in the fields of Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Vision (MV), and, more generally, Machine Learning (ML)."