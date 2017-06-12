Monday, June 12, 2017

Apple Silicon and Machine Learning – Monday Note

From a Jean-Louis Gassée Apple hardware + software reality check; also see WWDC 2017 — Some Thoughts (Steven Sinofsky)
"The industry came to accept the idea Apple has one of the best, if not the best, silicon design team; the company just hired Esin Terzioglu, who oversaw the engineering organization of Qualcomm’s core communications chips business. By moving its smartphones and tablets — hardware and software together — into the 64-bit world, Apple built a moat that’s as dominant as Google’s superior Search, as unassailable as the aging Wintel dominion once was.
I think we might see another moat being built, this time in the fields of Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Vision (MV), and, more generally, Machine Learning (ML)."
Apple Silicon and Machine Learning – Monday Note
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 