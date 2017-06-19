Republican Data-Mining Firm Exposed Personal Information for Virtually Every American Voter (The Intercept)

Oops... See The RNC Files: Inside the Largest US Voter Data Leak (UpGuard) for more details
"What UpGuard appears to have discovered, sitting on an Amazon cloud storage drive with no password or username required for access by anyone on the internet, was terabytes of the data used to map the voter proclivities and demographics key to finding voters in those buckets. Beyond personal information like religion, age, and probable ethnicity, certain database files among those made public include individual scores for nearly 50 different beliefs, according to UpGuard’s analysisRepublican Data-Mining Firm Exposed Personal Information for Virtually Every American Voter
[...]
Most Americans would likely be disturbed that this kind of information was generated about them in the first place, to say nothing of the fact that it was accidentally made public by the very companies being paid by the Republican Party to make it, with essentially zero security precautions of any kind taken with how it was stored in the cloud."