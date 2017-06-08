"During game No. 3 of the NBA finals, Apple ran an ad that talked about how the Earth itself is "a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena."Apple confronts Trump climate agenda during NBA finals - CNET
Written and narrated by cosmologist Carl Sagan, the ad contrasted beautiful images shot on iPhones with a dire message of environmental danger.
Amid these gorgeous, expansive images, Sagan intoned: "There is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.""
Advertise different -- check "Earth - Shot on iPhone" (Apple on YouTube) to view in HD
