Facebook is building chat bots that can negotiate and plan ahead like actual humans - Recode

"Facebook claims the bots got smart enough to negotiate with humans who didn't realize they were dealing with a machine. As explained in a Facebook blog post: "Interestingly, in the [Facebook AI Research] experiments, people did not realize they were talking to a bot and not another person — showing that the bots had learned to hold fluent conversations in English in this domain."
Facebook says that the bots even learned to bluff, pretending to care about an outcome they didn’t actually want in order to have the upper hand down the line. “This behavior was not programmed by the researchers but was discovered by the bot as a method for trying to achieve its goals,” reads Facebook’s blog post."
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Also see Facebook made a bot that can lie for better bargains (Engadget); perhaps not what Turing had in mind...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:04 AM
