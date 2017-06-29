"Gains would be split between $6.6 trillion from increased productivity as businesses automate processes and augment their labor forces with new AI technology, and $9.1 trillion from consumption side-effects as shoppers snap up personalized and higher-quality goods, according to the report.AI Will Add $15.7 Trillion to the Global Economy - Bloomberg
“The mindset today is man versus machine,” Anand Rao, an AI researcher at PwC in Boston, said at a briefing Tuesday at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions gathering in Dalian, China, where the report was released. “What we see as the future is man and machine together can be better than the human.”
Global GDP, which stood at about $74 trillion in 2015, will be 14 percent higher in 2030 as a result of AI, according to PwC’s projections."
Thursday, June 29, 2017
AI Will Add $15.7 Trillion to the Global Economy - Bloomberg
Also see Robocalypse Now? Central Bankers Argue Whether Automation Will Kill Jobs (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:04 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)