"Microsoft pulled out all the stops this week — flashing lights, pounding music, fake smoke — to debut its new $500 game console, aimed at the kind of hard-core gamer who appreciates a good glamour shot of a microprocessor. But how many will actually buy it?Does the Xbox still make sense in a mobile gaming world? - The Washington Post
That's the question looming around Microsoft's launch, as the technology giant touts its most powerful console ever to an audience that increasingly is becoming more casual. Mobile games now make up 42 percent of the game industry's revenue worldwide, according to a report from game industry analysis firm Newzoo. It is expected to pass the 50 percent mark by 2020. Console sales have continued to grow, but at a much slower pace — keeping more or less steady with 20 percent of revenue for the industry.
"It's a fairly limited market," said analyst David Cole of DFC Intelligence, of the group of gamers the Xbox One X is reaching. Mobile, Cole said, is where there is real growth potential for the market. But Microsoft, with no mobile device and no mobile distribution channel, isn't well positioned to tap into the rise of the casual gamer, he said."
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
More cascading consequences of Microsoft's mobile meltdown
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:32 AM
