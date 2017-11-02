"“I’ve expressed how upset I am that the Russians tried to use our tools to sow mistrust,” he said. “What they did is wrong and we are not going to stand for it. For those who have followed Facebook you know that when we set our minds to something, we’re going to do it.”Zuckerberg Is ‘Dead Serious’ About Russia, Open to Legislation - Bloomberg
He repeated a pledge to double Facebook’s security staff to 20,000 people, and said he will invest in better artificial intelligence technology. He said he’ll also coordinate with Congress and the intelligence community."
Thursday, November 02, 2017
Zuckerberg Is ‘Dead Serious’ About Russia, Open to Legislation - Bloomberg
Also see House Intelligence Committee Releases Incendiary Russian Social Media Ads (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:44 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)