As Silicon Valley Gets ‘Crazy,’ Midwest Beckons Tech Investors - The New York Times

The rationale for investing in the Midwest combines cost and opportunity. A top-flight software engineer who is paid $100,000 a year in the Midwest might well command $200,000 or more in the Bay Area. The Midwest, the optimists say, also has ample tech talent, with excellent engineers coming out of major state and private universities in the region.
But they also point to technology shifts. As technology transforms nontech industries like health care, agriculture, transportation, finance and manufacturing, the Midwest investors argue that being close to customers will be more important than being close to the wellspring of technology."
Monday, November 20, 2017
Later in the article: "'Silicon Valley is kind of crazy now,' Mr. Kvamme said."
