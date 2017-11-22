Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Uber Paid Hackers to Delete Stolen Data on 57 Million People - Bloomberg

Paying to be taken for a ride

"Hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies Inc., a massive breach that the company concealed for more than a year. This week, the ride-hailing firm ousted its chief security officer and one of his deputies for their roles in keeping the hack under wraps, which included a $100,000 payment to the attackers.

Compromised data from the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 50 million Uber riders around the world, the company told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The personal information of about 7 million drivers was accessed as well, including some 600,000 U.S. driver’s license numbers. No Social Security numbers, credit card information, trip location details or other data were taken, Uber said."
Uber Paid Hackers to Delete Stolen Data on 57 Million People - Bloomberg
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 