"Internet freedom activists and progressive organizations immediately responded to the announcement with a wave of opposition, as was expected.Breitbart, Kim Dotcom, Julian Assange, and Trump’s Right-Wing Base Reject Plan to Axe Net Neutrality
But more interestingly, in some of the most right-wing and Trump-supporting corners of the internet, there is a rebellion brewing.
Take, for instance, Breitbart News. The popular right-wing website has been a loyal ally to President Donald Trump, perhaps more devoted to his cause than any other."
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Breitbart, Kim Dotcom, Julian Assange, and Trump’s Right-Wing Base Reject Plan to Axe Net Neutrality (The Intercept)
Another great example of Trump as a "uniter"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
