"Salesforce has named Bret Taylor, the former chief technology officer at Facebook and founder of Quip, as president and chief product officer.Salesforce appoints Bret Taylor as chief product officer | TechCrunch
Taylor first joined Salesforce in 2016, when Salesforce acquired word processing app Quip for $750 million. Now, Taylor is replacing Alex Dayon as the company’s CPO and Dayon is moving into the role of chief strategy officer.
As chief product officer, Taylor will be tasked with leading Salesforce’s product vision, design, development and launches."
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
For some recent Quip news see Documents with Superpowers — Introducing Live Apps for Quip (Quip blog)
