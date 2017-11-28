From a timely *coin reality check; in related news, Musk: I Am Not Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto (Bloomberg)
"Bitcoin has remained popular as a way to pay for illegal drugs online because of the ability to open a Bitcoin wallet without providing any personal information.As Bitcoin Scrapes $10,000, an Investment Boom Like No Other - The New York Times
But Bitcoin has faced competition on this front from virtual currencies that provide more privacy. And the overall black market trade has diminished this year after the authorities took down some of the largest black market websites in the summer.
This has been welcome news for many Bitcoin backers who want to see it lose its shadowy associations."