"Ms. Sabour is an Iranian researcher who wound up in Toronto after the United States government denied her a visa to study computer vision at the University of Washington.A New Way for Machines to See, Taking Shape in Toronto - The New York Times
Her task is to turn Mr. Hinton’s conceptual idea into a mathematical reality, and the project is bearing fruit. They recently published a paper showing that in certain situations their method can more accurately recognize objects when viewing them from unfamiliar angles.
“It can generalize much better than the traditional neural nets everyone is now using,” Ms. Sabour said."
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A New Way for Machines to See, Taking Shape in Toronto - The New York Times
Making Canada great again
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)