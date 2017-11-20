""Wait for the second generation" is common practice for any nitpicky nerd, but in the Buds' case, we have to wonder whether we'll have to wait for a third generation pair of earbuds. This one just doesn't feel like it was tested enough in the real world, and playing catch-up to the above complaints may still result in a product that feels first-gen.Pixel Buds review: OK Google, go back to the earbud drawing board | Ars Technica
In the meantime, it's time to start the betting pool for when Google drops the price on these to something that matches their current value and performance."
Monday, November 20, 2017
For another perspective, see Google Pixel Buds review: the future shouldn't be this awkward (The Verge)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:09 AM
