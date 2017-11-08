"China is directing billions of dollars to invest in research at home as well as to acquire innovative technology from abroad. A Beijing-directed semiconductor fund is thought to have more than $100 billion at its disposal, while another plan aims to grow China’s artificial intelligence companies into a $150 billion industry by 2030.China’s Technology Ambitions Could Upset the Global Trade Order - The New York Times
Such efforts have some American government officials and business leaders calling for a rethinking of how the United States approaches trade. Lawmakers are pushing for tougher rules on technology purchases, which do not usually cover the types of deals that China increasingly prefers. Officials are also investigating whether China is stealing intellectual property."
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Tbd if Trump received a thank-you note for abdicating world economic leadership, when he arrived in China this week
