"The biggest player in this area is International Business Machines Corp., which partnered with food titans including Dole Food Co., Nestle SA, Unilever NV and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. this summer on a pilot to add blockchain to their businesses. IBM says its technology can show where produce came from in seconds. Traditional methods can take up to a week.Someone Figured Out How to Put Tomatoes on a Blockchain - Bloomberg
The experiment on Ward’s farm this summer was designed to test whether the same principle could work for boutique restaurants committed to knowing the origins of all of their ingredients. Sweetgreen already uses tomatoes grown on Ward’s farm in salads sold at its Prudential Center location in Boston. In their pilot program with Ripe, tomatoes were tracked using Analog Devices Inc. and Blustream Corp. sensors, and some were taste tested against “normal” tomatoes from Ward’s farm."
Thursday, November 09, 2017
Someone Figured Out How to Put Tomatoes on a Blockchain - Bloomberg
In the article URL: "The internet of tomatoes is coming starting with Boston salads"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:46 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)