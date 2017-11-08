"It’s been a year since President Donald Trump’s election and his pledges to transform the energy markets haven’t exactly come to pass.Coal’s Trump Bump Is Over - Bloomberg
In fact, what was true under President Barack Obama is still true today: Coal’s share of the power mix is declining, and wind and solar remain the fastest-growing U.S. sources of electricity.
Try as Trump might, economics, not policy, have driven these seismic shifts in the way America uses energy during his first year in office. His second year, though, could prove to be another story."
The Trump administration's dubious plans to favor coal and nuclear represent another gift to China
