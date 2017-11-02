In other Tesla news, Tesla's Solar Installations Fall But More People Opt to Buy Them (Bloomberg)
"“While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take,” he said.
The company attributed its slow pace so far to difficulties in producing battery packs at its Nevada plant, called the Gigafactory. It also said that welding processes and final assembly tasks in the Fremont factory were moving more slowly than other parts of the manufacturing system.Tesla’s Elon Musk Reassures Investors Over Model 3 Delays - The New York Times
“We are adding robots at the choke points and making the lines go really fast,” Mr. Musk told analysts during a webcast on Wednesday. “Speed is the ultimate weapon.”"