Tesla’s Newest Promises Break the Laws of Batteries (Bloomberg)

2020 vision
Tesla’s Newest Promises Break the Laws of Batteries
"These claims are so far beyond current industry standards for electric vehicles that they would require either advances in battery technology or a new understanding of how batteries are put to use, said Sam Jaffe, battery analyst for Cairn Energy Research in Boulder, Colorado. In some cases, experts suspect Tesla might be banking on technological improvements between now and the time when new vehicles are actually ready for delivery.
“I don’t think they’re lying,” Jaffe said. “I just think they left something out of the public reveal that would have explained how these numbers work.”
Here are four of Tesla’s most provocative battery claims — and an attempt to puzzle out how they might be achieved."
