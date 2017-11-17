"A new study by Gary King of Harvard University, Jennifer Pan of Stanford University, and Margaret Roberts of the University of California San Diego suggests that China is the leading innovator on this front. Their paper, titled “How the Chinese Government Fabricates Social Media Posts for Strategic Distraction, Not Engaged Argument,” shows how Beijing, with the help of a massive army of government-backed internet commentators, floods the web in China with pro-regime propaganda.China is perfecting a new method for suppressing dissent on the internet - Vox
What’s different about China’s approach is the content of the propaganda. The government doesn’t refute critics or defend policies; instead, it overwhelms the population with positive news (what the researchers call “cheerleading” content) in order to eclipse bad news and divert attention away from actual problems."
Friday, November 17, 2017
China is perfecting a new method for suppressing dissent on the internet - Vox
The future looks bright ahead
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:34 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)