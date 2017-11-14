"Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd, Amazon’s China partner, said in a filing late on Monday that it would buy the U.S. firm’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud computing unit in China for up to 2 billion yuan ($301.2 million).Amazon sells off China cloud assets as tough new rules bite
“In order to comply with Chinese law, AWS sold certain physical infrastructure assets to Sinnet,” an AWS spokesman said on Tuesday, adding AWS would still own the intellectual property for its services worldwide.
“We’re excited about the significant business we have in China and its growth potential.”"
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Amazon sells off China cloud assets as tough new rules bite (Reuters)
