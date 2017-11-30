"CEO Evan Spiegel talked in an opinion piece on Wednesday about the damaging effects of digital hangouts -- Facebook, although he doesn't name the company -- that prioritize information feeds based on the predilections of friends and contacts. Fair point. We've seen from the garbage fires of Facebook and Twitter that social media can be a stifling place and a playground for trolls and misinformation campaigns.But Spiegel seems to have forgotten that his stated strategy is not to save the world from "filter bubbles" or "fake news" but to make his app more appealing to increase the number of people using Snapchat. Spiegel either lost track of his own mission or is articulating a high-minded goal for what is actually a self-interested strategy change."Snapchat Seems Confused About Its Mission - Bloomberg Gadfly
