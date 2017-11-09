Also see "This Is Political": CNN Sees Trump's Hand in Justice Department's Merger Crackdown (Vanity Fair) and In AT&T Deal, Government Action Catches Up With Trump Rhetoric (NYT)
"What would it look like if the President of the United States punished American businesses he didn’t like, or news organizations that reported things he didn’t like?Trump wants to punish CNN by breaking up the AT&T/Time Warner deal - Recode
It would look like this: Trump’s Department of Justice is threatening to scuttle AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner unless the merged companies dump CNN and Turner, the cable unit that houses CNN, according to a source familiar with the DOJ’s review.
The Financial Times first reported the news today, as did the New York Times."