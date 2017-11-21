"Why it matters: The investment is a part of a major digital push by the company to stay competitive in an era where Google and Facebook have tightened their grip on the digital advertising market.Scoop: Bloomberg expects eight figures for new Twitter network - Axios
The details: Bloomberg is hiring around 50 people to staff the new project, which will exist as the first 24-hour social news network on Twitter.
"In this age of the Google/Facebook duopoly, a relentless focus on invention and innovation is the only way to succeed," says Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith. "The fruits of disruption don't and shouldn't only belong to the dominant tech (aka "Media") platforms.""
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Scoop: Bloomberg expects eight figures for new Twitter network
All the news that's fit to tweet
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:14 AM
