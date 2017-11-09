"Both Snap and Twitter have built products that are designed to do a few things well. But Facebook has built a platform. It’s a social environment where users can do a great many things — read the news, post vacation photos, play games, go shopping, or broadcast live video. Neither Snapchat nor Twitter will ever approach Facebook’s comprehensive appeal, or its immense success.Why we need Snap and Twitter to learn how to make some money - The Boston Globe
But an unimpeded Facebook is not healthy for our society. Let’s hope Snapchat and Twitter can find a way to hang in there."
Thursday, November 09, 2017
Why we need Snap and Twitter to learn how to make some money - The Boston Globe
Final paragraphs from a social media reality check
