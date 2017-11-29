"Facebook’s artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly adept at keeping terrorist content off the social network, the company has said.Facebook Says 99% of IS, Al Qaeda Content Spotted by AI - Bloomberg
Today, 99 percent of Islamic State and Al Qaeda-related content Facebook removes is detected by the company’s AI before any user flags it, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, and Brian Fishman, head of counter-terrorism policy, said Wednesday. They said in some cases the software was able to block the content from ever being posted in the first place.
The executives cautioned that Facebook’s automated solutions are still imperfect, however. “A system designed to find content from one terrorist group may not work for another because of language and stylistic differences in their propaganda,” they said."
Also see Hard Questions: Are We Winning the War On Terrorism Online? (Facebook Newsroom). Later in the Bloomberg article: "[Peter Neumann, who runs the International Centre for the Study of Violent Extremism and Political Radicalisation at Kings College, London] said that terrorist groups were increasingly switching to smaller platforms, such as messaging service Telegram, which use end-to-end encryption and are more difficult to police."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:30 AM
