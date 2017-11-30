"The company intends to announce an Alexa for Business Platform, along with a set of initial partners that have developed specific "skills," or apps, for business customers.Amazon Alexa for Business Platform planned
The new technology could well come in handy for connecting into teleconferences or adding data to enterprise-focused sales programs, sources said. It would also add more personalized features, like an enterprise security layer that identifies and authenticates different people using the app at work, one person said.
Amazon is also likely to announce a new marketplace for the Alexa for Business apps, similar to the Alexa Skills page it already has for consumer apps, according to our source."
Thursday, November 30, 2017
Amazon Alexa for Business Platform planned (CNBC)
Expected as part of today's re:Invent announcement deluge; also see Alexa for Business likely to win in smart office, leverage AWS, Echo, developers and consumers (ZDNet)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:16 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)