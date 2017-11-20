"Germany’s telecoms regulator has banned the sale of “smart watches” that can be used by parents to check on their children, saying the devices violated Germany’s strict surveillance laws.Germany bans children's 'smart' watches over surveillance concerns | Technology | The Guardian
The Federal Network Agency said it had already taken action against several firms that sell the watches online but did not name them.
It urged parents to destroy the watches, which are widely available on the German market and target children between the ages of 5 to 12."
Monday, November 20, 2017
