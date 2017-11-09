"Still, it would seem as if the FBI would rather not have to go to such extreme measures to access the contents of an American citizen’s device, especially considering the fact that the exploit in the San Bernardino case likely doesn’t work on devices of all types. Although Apple legally complies with warrants for iCloud data, the FBI still has no definitive method for bypassing the encryption protecting iPhone authentication locks, which Apple purposefully makes near-impossible to bypass without the user’s access code.Apple says it immediately contacted FBI about unlocking Texas shooter’s iPhone - The Verge
In the case of Kelley, because 48 hours had passed without him using his fingerprint to unlock the iPhone in question, the access code security feature kicked in and locked the FBI out. Had law enforcement accepted Apple’s offer for assistance right away, perhaps they would already have what they’re looking for. But in that case, the FBI wouldn’t be able to blame encryption for its failure."
Thursday, November 09, 2017
Apple says it immediately contacted FBI about unlocking Texas shooter’s iPhone - The Verge
Disconcerting details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:57 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)