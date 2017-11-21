"I called Edward Zelinsky, a professor at Cardozo Law School and the author of Taxing the Church, to gauge how seriously we should take Levandowski’s new faith. To my surprise, Zelinsky said there was no reason to assume the would-be prophet is just after profit. While Way of the Future will enjoy a handful of tax benefits (no IRS audits, etc.) as a religious not-for-profit, Zelinsky said the modest advantages aren’t worth having to tell friends or jurors that your god is a bot. “If it is a strategy, it isn’t a very good one,” he said.Silicon Valley’s New Religion Is About As Serious As You’d Think - Bloomberg
The designation could be more valuable in the unlikely event that Levandowski is charged criminally for the alleged trade secrets theft. Judges often order people convicted of computer crimes to refrain from using computers as a condition of their probation or parole, but that punishment would be hard to contemplate for the high priest of computer worship. As farfetched as this sounds, it might work, says Daniel Hemel, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School. “Sincerely held but wacky beliefs still warrant protection,” Hemel says."
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Silicon Valley’s New Religion Is About As Serious As You’d Think - Bloomberg
If a super-intelligent "god" does appear sometime soon, it probably won't appreciate this scam
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:52 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)