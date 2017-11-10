"This week’s Snap Inc earnings call was an indictment of the strategy pursued by the company in regard to both its core Snapchat app and its Spectacles hardware. The company has failed to drive two of the three major metrics that are key to success in the space, and it reversed its long-standing strategic stances on several key topics during a single earnings call. Having resisted calls for change for months, it appears Snap is now trying to change everything at once."Snapchat’s Strategic Failure – Tech.pinions
Friday, November 10, 2017
Snapchat’s Strategic Failure – Tech.pinions
Check the full post for a stark Snap reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:47 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)