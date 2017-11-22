Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Meg Whitman to Step Down as Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.E.O. - The New York Times

So pretty much "mission accomplished..."

"In a brief interview on Tuesday, Ms. Whitman said it had been a “privilege” to lead Hewlett-Packard through the challenges of recent years. The two companies that emerged, she said, are leaner, more innovative and healthy competitors in the modern technology industry. “I’m really proud of that,” Ms. Whitman said.

Her plans, she said, are not yet set. Ms. Whitman said she would take time off and go skiing, and she is the incoming chairwoman of Teach for America. Other than that, Ms. Whitman said, “I don’t know.”

She added: “I’ve been working straight for 35 years. I’m going to enjoy some downtime.”"
Meg Whitman to Step Down as Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.E.O. - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 