Meg Whitman to Step Down as Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.E.O. - The New York Times

"In a brief interview on Tuesday, Ms. Whitman said it had been a "privilege" to lead Hewlett-Packard through the challenges of recent years. The two companies that emerged, she said, are leaner, more innovative and healthy competitors in the modern technology industry. "I'm really proud of that," Ms. Whitman said.
Her plans, she said, are not yet set. Ms. Whitman said she would take time off and go skiing, and she is the incoming chairwoman of Teach for America. Other than that, Ms. Whitman said, “I don’t know.”
She added: “I’ve been working straight for 35 years. I’m going to enjoy some downtime.”"
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
So pretty much "mission accomplished..."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:03 AM
