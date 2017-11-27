In other *coin news, see Initial Coin Offerings Horrify a Former S.E.C. Regulator (NYT) and Bitcoin nears $10,000 mark as hedge funds plough in (The Guardian)
"The price of bitcoin surged passed $9,000 Saturday night and sits at $9,139, an increase of 4.28 percent, according to data from digital currency information site CoinDesk. That value roughly converts to £7,000 in the UK and AU$12,365 in Australia. Bitcoin's market capitalization is now almost $153 billion.Bitcoin tops $9,000 mark for first time - CNET
The cryptocurrency has experienced a massive run in 2017. On Jan. 1 this year, bitcoin was priced at just under $1,000. Still, the cryptocurrency's value has been extremely volatile and prone to crashes."