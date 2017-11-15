"To help the millions of people who turn to Google to start their job search, we worked with leaders across the industry to introduce a new experience earlier this year. Since then, we’ve seen more than 60 percent of employers showing jobs in Search and connected tens of millions of people to new job opportunities.New tools to make your job search simpler
Now, based on feedback from job seekers, we’re introducing some new features to help make the process more efficient. Directly in Search, you can access salary information for job postings, improved location settings, job application choices, and in a couple of weeks, the ability to save individual jobs."
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
New tools to make your job search simpler (Google Keyword blog)
Check the full post for an overview of some Google job search features that are probably making the LinkedIn team a bit nervous
