Amazon Plays Catch Up in a Corner of the Cloud Where it Lagged - Bloomberg

Amazon will launch more products this week at its Re:Invent cloud conference. A keynote on Wednesday is expected to show off new AI capabilities and a revamped data warehousing service, code-named Ironman, that ingests and prepares data so machine learning algorithms can be applied to information, according to technology news website The Information.
"I'm super-happy with the amount of progress that we've made," AWS’ Smola said in an interview. "Am I happy with where we are relative to where we should be? No. But you never are.""
Monday, November 27, 2017
A big week ahead for AWS
