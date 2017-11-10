"Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday he’s “absolutely” willing to come talk to the U.S. Congress as lawmakers continue to probe Russia’s efforts to spread disinformation on social media during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was invited to testify to Congress and didn’t - Recode
Thing is, lawmakers previously and repeatedly called on Dorsey and other tech executives to make the trip to Capitol Hill — and they’ve apparently declined.
That includes a trio of Russia-focused hearings held in October. Lawmakers on one of the three congressional committees actually invited Dorsey to testify, according to two congressional sources familiar with the investigation, but he declined to appear."
Friday, November 10, 2017
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was invited to testify to Congress and didn’t - Recode
In other Twitter truthiness news, see Twitter, Facing Another Uproar, Pauses Its Verification Process (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:11 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)