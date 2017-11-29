"But look, you might say: Despite the hand-wringing, the internet has kept on trucking. Start-ups are still getting funded and going public. Crazy new things still sometimes get invented and defy all expectations; Bitcoin, which is as Wild West as they come, just hit $10,000 on some exchanges.The Internet Is Dying. Repealing Net Neutrality Hastens That Death. - The New York Times
Well, O.K. But a vibrant network doesn’t die all at once. It takes time and neglect; it grows weaker by the day, but imperceptibly, so that one day we are living in a digital world controlled by giants and we come to regard the whole thing as normal.
It’s not normal. It wasn’t always this way. The internet doesn’t have to be a corporate playground. That’s just the path we’ve chosen."
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The Internet Is Dying. Repealing Net Neutrality Hastens That Death. - The New York Times
Or, if you prefer the "don't worry, be happy" point of view, see Like Y2K, the Net neutrality crisis is way overhyped (Boston Globe -- also see the comments; it may be Hiawatha Bray's least popular article)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:05 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)