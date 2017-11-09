"What we see is Apple is doing what they do best: Taking chances. They made a risky bet with the iPhone X and covered it with the iPhone 8. The new and improved perception of Apple might come from the realization that both bets are winning, and that the iPhone X is a radically new, as opposed to a merely improved, breed of smartphone — and probably is the start of a new succession of carefully incremented future models."Forking The iPhone – Monday Note
Forking The iPhone – Monday Note
Final paragraph from a detailed Jean-Louis Gassée Apple snapshot
