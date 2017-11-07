Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Google, Salesforce Team Up in Cloud After Takeover Speculation - Bloomberg

Tangentially, see Salesforce Introduces the Quip Collaboration Platform (Salesforce press release)

"The new alliance ties key, complementary services in marketing analytics and cloud-computing. Salesforce clients that don’t currently use G Suite, Google’s package of workplace software, will get the offerings free for one year. 

Google’s Analytics 360 service, a tool for managing marketing data, will also be integrated with Salesforce’s products, giving clients new ways to track sales and advertising information. In addition, Salesforce will add Google’s cloud service to an existing list of certified partners for its clients that includes Amazon.com Inc.’s offering."
