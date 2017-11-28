"After Phillips was observed entering the Project Veritas office, The Post made the unusual decision to report her previous off-the-record comments.A woman approached The Post with dramatic — and false — tale about Roy Moore. She appears to be part of undercover sting operation. - The Washington Post
“We always honor ‘off-the-record’ agreements when they’re entered into in good faith,” said Martin Baron, The Post’s executive editor. “But this so-called off-the-record conversation was the essence of a scheme to deceive and embarrass us. The intent by Project Veritas clearly was to publicize the conversation if we fell for the trap. Because of our customary journalistic rigor, we weren’t fooled, and we can’t honor an ‘off-the-record’ agreement that was solicited in maliciously bad faith.”"
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A woman approached The Post with dramatic — and false — tale about Roy Moore. She appears to be part of undercover sting operation. - The Washington Post
Putting a spotlight on Project Veritas and clarifying the rules of engagement for others thinking of similar scams
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)