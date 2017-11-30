Apple might also want to update their apology for clearing open-at-login app lists; mine went away when I installed the security update (including Google Drive but not, weirdly, OneDrive)
"Update: Apple will automatically roll out the update later today for everyone who is affected. Apple has provided the following statement:Apple releases a macOS security update to fix huge login security flaw | TechCrunch
'Security is a top priority for every Apple product, and regrettably we stumbled with this release of macOS.
When our security engineers became aware of the issue Tuesday afternoon, we immediately began working on an update that closes the security hole. This morning, as of 8:00 a.m., the update is available for download, and starting later today it will be automatically installed on all systems running the latest version (10.13.1) of macOS High Sierra.
We greatly regret this error and we apologize to all Mac users, both for releasing with this vulnerability and for the concern it has caused. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again.'"