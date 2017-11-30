"The failed effort by conservative activists to plant a false story about Senate candidate Roy Moore in The Washington Post was part of a months-long campaign to infiltrate The Post and other media outlets in Washington and New York, according to interviews, text messages and social media posts that have since been deleted."Project Veritas effort to infiltrate The Washington Post dates back months - The Washington Post
Thursday, November 30, 2017
Also see It's War, and the Washington Post Knows It (Bloomberg) and Project Veritas: how fake news prize went to rightwing group beloved by Trump (The Guardian), which notes "On 13 May 2015, a month before Trump launched his presidential campaign, his charitable foundation donated $10,000 to Project Veritas. This week ThinkProgress spotted that the foundation’s tax disclosure form for 2015 records a second payment of the same amount to the conservative group."
