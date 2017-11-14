"After their research helped fuel the work of so many others, Mr. Schoelkopf and two other Yale professors have started their own quantum computing company, Quantum Circuits.Yale Professors Race Google and IBM to the First Quantum Computer - The New York Times
Based just down the road from Yale in New Haven, Conn., and backed by $18 million in funding from the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and others, the start-up is another sign that quantum computing — for decades a distant dream of the world’s computer scientists — is edging closer to reality.
“In the last few years, it has become apparent to us and others around the world that we know enough about this that we can build a working system,” Mr. Schoelkopf said. “This is a technology that we can begin to commercialize.”"
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Google, IBM, or Intel acquisition timing tbd...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:14 AM
