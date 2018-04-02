"Others say companies have little moral standing to criticize Facebook’s practices, when they have themselves relied on the social network to acquire customers, using the same ad-targeting tools that rely on personal data that have stirred up so much controversy in the context of politics.As Facebook Struggles, Rivals’ Leaders Stay (Mostly) Mum - The New York Times
“I think we just have to acknowledge the entire industry’s complicity with what’s happening with Facebook,” said Glenn Kelman, chief executive of Redfin, an internet real estate firm. “It’s almost like we’re Inspector Renault in ‘Casablanca’ where we say we’re shocked, shocked with what’s happening and then a moment later someone hands us our winnings.”
“We’ve all been advertising avidly on Facebook,” Mr. Kelman added."
Also see this Benedict Evans Twitter thread, which includes "The more you make tech platforms keep data inside their silos, the more the silos are worth and the harder it is to make a living outside the silos."
