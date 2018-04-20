From a global reality check on Facebook's fact-checking strategy; on a related note, Most Americans want tech companies to fight fake news, not the government (Poynter)
"“We understand the false news challenge is very different in developing countries where people are coming online for the first time. The same solutions can’t be applied globally,” said Lauren Svensson, technology communications manager at Facebook, in an email to Poynter. “That’s why, in addition to scaling the third-party fact-checking program where we can, our focus to date has been on digital literacy.”In one month, Facebook doubled the countries using its fact-checking tool — all outside the West | Poynter
The additions come in regions that comprise the majority of Facebook’s active users. They also come amid a time of heightened scrutiny of Facebook’s fact-checking project, which decreases the reach of debunked stories in News Feed by a reported 80 percent, appends related fact checks, limits the visibility of misinforming pages and notifies users who share fake news."