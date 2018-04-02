"That issue was crystallized in recent weeks with Facebook. Hundreds of people deleted their accounts after revelations that the political-data firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly harvested the information of 50 million Facebook users. Yet many of those same people promptly instructed their friends to find them on Instagram, which is owned by — you guessed it — Facebook.They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed. - The New York Times
“It’s exactly the same company. I realize it’s ridiculous,” said Sachi Cunningham, a documentary filmmaker in San Francisco who deactivated her Facebook last week and shifted her attention to Instagram, where, she said, the conversation is less toxic."
Monday, April 02, 2018
