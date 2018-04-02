Monday, April 02, 2018

They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed. - The New York Times

Win, place, and show bets covered

"That issue was crystallized in recent weeks with Facebook. Hundreds of people deleted their accounts after revelations that the political-data firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly harvested the information of 50 million Facebook users. Yet many of those same people promptly instructed their friends to find them on Instagram, which is owned by — you guessed it — Facebook.

“It’s exactly the same company. I realize it’s ridiculous,” said Sachi Cunningham, a documentary filmmaker in San Francisco who deactivated her Facebook last week and shifted her attention to Instagram, where, she said, the conversation is less toxic."
They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed. - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 