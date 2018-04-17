"The move is designed to bolster Microsoft’s position in the Internet of Things market against cloud-infrastructure leader Amazon.com Inc. and others. The global market for microcontroller chips that can connect to the web—roughly one-eighth of the overall microcontroller-chip business—hit $2.2 billion last year, said Tom Hackenberg, a principal analyst with the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd.Microsoft Turns to Old Enemy Linux to Solve Vexing Tech Threat - WSJ
Microsoft used Linux because even the most scaled-down version of Windows won’t fit on thumbnail-size microcontroller chips. Its engineers added security features the company developed to the Linux “kernel,” the core elements of the operating system."
See Introducing Microsoft Azure Sphere: Secure and power the intelligent edge (Azure blog) for more details
