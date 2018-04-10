Uber different; also see Here’s why owning a bike-share service makes sense for Uber (Recode)
"Uber started a pilot program in San Francisco to allow its customers to reserve “pedal-assist” electric bicycles within its ride-hailing app in January. Now, Uber says it plans to buy the company behind the bike-sharing service and bring that capability to other cities around the world.Uber to Buy Jump, Maker of Electric Bicycles, After Bike-Sharing Test - The New York Times
In a blog post Monday morning, Uber said it reached an agreement with Jump Bikes, a provider of battery-powered bicycles, for an undisclosed sum. It would be the first acquisition for Uber since Dara Khosrowshahi took over as the company’s chief executive in August."