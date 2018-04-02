Monday, April 02, 2018

Did Stephen Wolfram's Knowledge Engine Just Become a Quantum Neural Blockchain AI? - Scientific American Blog Network

Stephen Wolfram connects the dots

"What happens if you take four of today's most popular buzzwords and string them together? Does the result mean anything? Given that today is April 1 (as well as being Easter Sunday), I thought it'd be fun to explore this. Think of it as an Easter egg... from which something interesting just might hatch. And to make it clear: while I'm fooling around in stringing the buzzwords together, the details of what I'll say here are perfectly real."
