Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington — so let’s stop acting like he can’t handle it. He can. - Recode

"But, as he is wont to do, Mark has learned quickly to focus on the real point, releasing a raft of long-needed changes to the Facebook platform, some minor and some major, along with admitting that some regulation is needed.
And, in the prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing and in his visits to various Congressional leaders today, he was about as apologetic as it gets: “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”
Damn right he is and that’s why I know that he will perform — and has to — in the hearings. It most certainly is crunch time, but Mark is a grown-up human being and we should expect that is the person who will show up. If we keep anticipating a coddled robot child instead, then that’s our own mistake and we are the ones who should be sorry."
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
From a timely Kara Swisher Facebook reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:56 AM
